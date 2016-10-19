Mrs. Foister is survived by her children, Harold Foister, Jonesborough, Teresa Garland (Danny Stevens), Mtn. City, and Jan (Lynn) Barnett, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Robin (Patrick) Sturgill, Jeremy (Kelley) Garland, Ben (Jennifer) Garland, and Rebecca (Brian) Chaffin; great-grandchildren, Kaley & Madison Sturgill, Emily Chaffin, Emma Kale & Laurel Garland; siblings, Joan Darden, Mary Lee Smith, Bobby Harrell, Lena Wallace & Bill Harrell; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Ethel H. Foister, will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2016, in the Sunrise Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Mr. J. Pete Tackett, Pastor officiating. Music will be under the direction of Patsy Miller. A committal and graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery on Saturday at 10:20 AM

The family will greet friends and share memories in the funeral home chapel on Friday, October 21, 2016, from 5:00 PM until the service hour at 7:00 PM.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lakebridge Healthcare Center for the kindness and care they provided to Mrs. Foister and her family.

