Bobby H. Bailey

Bobby was born in Johnson City to the late Paul and Juanita Collins Bailey.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in Vietnam.

He was the previous owner of BB Plumbing Company.

Bobby was a member at Otterbein United Methodist Church.

He loved fishing and camping at Douglas Lake Campground, where he and his wife camped for 13 years.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by: one sister, Barbara Odom Crowe; three brothers, Billy Joe Bailey (his twin), Paul Bailey, Jr., Leonard Bailey; two infant brothers, Hal and Willard Bailey; and one brother-in-law, Danny Day.

Survivors include: his wife, A. Elizabeth McKee Bailey; one sister-in-law, Tery Bailey; stepsons, Bobby and Mark McKee; four grandchildren, Peyton, Matty, Moses, and Cameron McKee; one special sister-in-law, Jeanette Day, special friends, Brantley and Justin Kinch; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

The family of Bobby Bailey will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2016 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Lon Tobin officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family. Graveside services will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Boone Dam VFW Post # 4933 will be providing military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road #6, Johnson City, TN 37604, or Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

