Steve Sorrell

Steve grew up in the Valley Forge Community of Carter County and was a member of the Valley Forge Christian Church. He was a 1962 graduate of Elizabethton High School and was employed as a draftsman by Elizabethton Electric Power System. Cars were a major interest for Steve who loved to restore cars, attend car shows and NASCAR races. Steve treasured spending time with friends and classmates from Elizabethton High School. He especially enjoyed talking about car projects and sharing pictures of the car restorations. He was a lifetime member of the National Street Rod Association. Steve was also a great fan of the Elizabethton Twins Baseball Team and he and Patsy have many fond memories from games they attended. Special appreciation is extended to many friends from the community and Elizabethton High School Class of 1962 who spent time with Steve during his extended illness.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Kenneth Jordan and Mr. Woody Ornduff officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Bob Miller, Dean Pilkton, Greg Lewis, Gary Hughes, Benny Grindstaff, Eddie McMahan, Woody Ornduff and Raymond McQueen. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Glen Eller, Harry Stout, Kyle Letterman, James Long, Dr. Lonnie Jackson, Con Nave and members of the Carter County Car Club. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home . To those who prefer, memorials may be made in memory of Steve to the Childrens Department, Calvary Baptist Church, 225 N. Holly Lane, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sorrell Family