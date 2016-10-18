Roy L. Tester

JOHNSON CITY - Homer Leroy (Roy) Tester, 79 of Johnson City entered into rest on October 17, 2016 from his home surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of the late Grady and Minnie Price Tester. He was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby Tester and two that died as infants. Two sisters, Rosalie Tester and Anita Partin.

He was a faithful member of Deliverance Church of God in Hampton, Tennessee where he taught Sunday School and played bass guitar.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Phipps Tester. Sons, Murley, Larry, Phil (Carol), Jerry (Joy) and Shann Tester. Daughters, Barbara (Vernon) Clawson, Deborah Johnson, Connie Tester, Vickie (Jimmy) Abernathy and Kim (David) Hodge. Brother, Dale (Sandy) Tester, Sister, Jenny (Clyde) Franklin. Twenty-eight grandchildren, thirty six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a good friend and the mother of his children, Betty Tester and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Roy will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Mack Presnell and Rev. Hobart Bradshaw officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2016 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

