Nereza Genio Esteban

Nereza was a proud native of the Philippines, born in the province of Ragay Camarines Sur to her parents Dominador and Corazon Genio. She was the eldest sibling to her two brothers and two sisters, Sonny Genio of Kona, HI, Reuben Genio of Temecula, CA, Grace Calayag of Manila, Philippines, and Sonnie Rivera of Virginia Beach, VA. They are the closest of families often celebrating milestones together despite their distances.

To know Nereza was to instantly love her. She had genuine warmth, welcoming smile and love for all people. She made everyone she met feel special and valued. Of utmost importance to Nereza was her love of God. She was a devout Christian and a long-time active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN. She enjoyed travelling around the world with family and friends especially on religious pilgrimages.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dominador & Corazon Genio, her parents-in-law, Senen & Juanita Esteban. She is also preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband, Granwel. They shared 54 wonderful and fruitful years together working hand-in-hand to build several medical practices in the Philippines and Grundy and Hurley Virginia, supporting their communities and building lifelong friendships while raising their five children.

Those left to celebrate her memory include her children and spouses: Malou & Warren Austin of Kingsport, TN, Mae & John Lester of Johnson City, TN, Mitos & Bill Kirkpatrick of Mount Juliet, TN, Mary Rose & Jesse Hines of Efland, NC and Joe & Dianne Esteban of Johnson City, TN. Those left to continue her legacy include 10 grandchildren, Warren Austin, John, Jonathan & Christina Lester, Julia & Kaylie Kirkpatrick, Hannah & Austin Warren and Nikolaus & Garrett Hines. Nereza is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends in the Philippines and throughout the world. She will be missed greatly and remembered with love.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Keith Way and the caretaking team from Mtn. States Hospice, Becky, Ivy, Laura, Lynn, Ruby, Torainna and Tracey for the exceptional care and support shown to Nereza and the family during their time of need.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Father Dennis Kress officiating. A private committal and internment service will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday from 1:00 PM till the service hour.

