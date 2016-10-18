Ms. Pam Hale

Ms. Hale was retired from Rainbow Bakery where she worked as a payroll administrator. She attended Eastside Christian Church where she worked with the youth. Her hobbies included cooking, crafts, gardening and working with flowers. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Chase Hale, (Sarah) and Michael Hale, all of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Korbin Michael Hale and Jaxon Ray Hale; a brother, Mark Hall, (Melinda) Wake Forest, NC; a niece Brooke Hall, Wake Forest, NC and the father of her children, Mark Hale, Elizabethton.

A Gathering of Remembrance for Ms. Hale will be held on Friday, October 21, 2016, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.

The family will hold a graveside service and inurnment for Ms. Hale on Saturday, October 22, 2016, at 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Charles Fitzsimmons, Minister, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of East Side Christian Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet the family at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Saturday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to East Side Christian Church, 1400 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

