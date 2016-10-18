Mr. Walter Rodifer

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a daughter Sherrie Dawn Williams and a son Joshua C. J. Rodifer. Mr. Rodifer was a member of Harvest Time Apostolic Church Mr. Rodifer retired from Mayflower Moving and Storage after 27 years of driving, for the remainder of his life he was an accomplished business owner. Mr. Rodifer spent his life spoiling his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved to hunt with his hunting buddies.

Survivors include his children, Cindy Freeman (Keith), Laura Heaton (Greg); son Walter Rodifer II, Robin Taylor and Robin Jacobsen (Tom); grandchildren, Trey Garland, Caitlynn Taylor, Dale Draper, Jack Freeman, Lee Payne, III, Taylor Powell, Elijah Heaton, T.J. Williams, Todd Rassmussen, Jonathan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Stephanie Jacobsen, Steve Jacobsen, and Melissa Jacobsen; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Tipton and Betty Stokes; brother, Dewey Rodifer; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Brother Tim Carver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, October 21, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Walt Rodifer II, Keith Freeman, Jake Freeman, Vestal Freeman, Tim Rodifer, Paul Rodifer and T.J. Williams.

Condolences may be sent to the Rodifer family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821