Mr. Timothy Wayne Britt

Mr. Britt was born in Johnson City and son of the late Walter Britt, Jr. & Mildred Ruth Vaughn Britt.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from David Crockett High School.

Mr. Britt was a United States Army Veteran having served his country for 24 years.

Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda & Bill J. Adams, Jonesborough; a niece, Sharon Guess (Gary); great nephew, Dorian Guess; uncle, Ralph Vaughn, Jr.; a special cousin, Peggy Henderson (Terry); and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Pete Tackett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church 2.0 Fund 1014 Antioch Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604 or a Veterans organization of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Britt family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821