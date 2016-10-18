WINCHESTER, VA - Gladys May Welch died peacefully at Westminster Canterbury Winchester VA on October

2016 at the age of 103. She is survived by her son and daughter in law William W. and Ellen S. May of Charlestown WV, three grandchildren -Judy Stoots of Plantation Florida;; Steven Smyth of Lenexa KS; Susan Smyth of Oakland CA; two step grandsons -Kirk and Grant Hornbeck of Los Angeles CA; and, seven great grandchildren. Kristen Stoots of Ft. Lauderdale FL; Bryan

Stoots of Virginia Beach VA; Rob and Mary Stoots of Montgomery AL; Sophie and Ainsley

Smyth of Lenexa KS; Felix Hereosa of Oakland CA; and one step great grandson Grant

Hornbeck Jr. of Los Angeles CA.

Gladys also survived two husbands: William D. May (1935-1988) and Arthur A. Welch (1994- 2012), a brother Vernon C. Wilson (1916-2013) of Piney Flats TN and her daughter Margery Sue Lam (1938-2016) of Pompano Beach FL.

Born in old Butler TN on April 13th 1913 to Carrie and Wheeler Wilson Gladys came of age in

Embreeville TN and worked for several years as an executive secretary at Bemberg Industries in Elizabethan TN before moving to Arlington County VA in 1940. Other than two years with the Department of the Army in the 1950s, Gladys devoted her life to raising her family, becoming an award winning Chrysanthemum grower, an active member of the First Christian Church in Falls Church Va, and a devoted mother, grand and great grandmother. After moving to Purcellville VA in 1973 she enjoyed the Fellowship of St. Andrews Presbyterian and continued her passion for flower and vegetable gardening. Five years after the passing of William D. May, Gladys moved to Hamilton Va and remarried Art Welch before moving to Westminster Canterbury in 1998. She continued to be an inspiration and exemplary moral compass to us all until the very end of her

time with us in this world, and our memory of her shall persist for the rest of our days.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to Westminster-Canterbury Employee Appreciation Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhomew.com