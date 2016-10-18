Betty Gray

She was a lifelong resident of Washington county, TN and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lavada Bailey; infant daughter, Sue Ellen Gray; brothers, Harold Bailey and his wife, Dora, and Laverne Bailey; sister, Wanda Smith, and the father of her children, Floyd Gray.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Isom and her husband, Dennis; brother, Wayne Bailey and his wife, Patsy; grandchildren, Crystal and Wayne Harris; great grandchildren, Courtney and Dalton Harris; sister-in-law, Irene Bailey; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Friday at Maple Lawn cemetery with Robert Williams officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Davis. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To leave an online message for the Gray family, please visit us @ www.tribute-services.com

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Gray family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, 207-0771.