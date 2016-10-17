Willie Good

Mr. Good was a lifelong farmer and was very active in his community and church, serving in many capacities at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mr. Good was a Past Moderator of the Cumberland Presbyterian Synod. He was the secretary/treasurer of Bethesda C.P. Cemetery Fund and had served on the Greene County Commission for 24 years.

Survivors include his children and their spouses: Rick and Sharon Good of Chuckey, Sherry Good of Gray, and Mark and Patty Good of Chuckey; daughter-in-law: Leah Good of Johnson City; five grandchildren: Rikki Good, Whitney Babel and her husband, Matt, Shellcie Good, Hannah Stevens, Isaac Good; three great-grandchildren: Jordan Good, Kyeli Good, and Chloe Morris; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Frances Ward of Greeneville and Lyle and Maxine Dunn of Afton; his beloved pet: Cocoa.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Shelby Dunn Good; one son: Johnny Good.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, 1125 Tusculum Blvd. Greeneville.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Wade McAmis and the Rev. Dr. Howard “Johnny” Shipley will officiate. A masonic graveside service will follow the service in Bethesda Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bethesda C.P. Cemetery Fund, c/o Sherry Good, 605 Stratford Court, Gray, TN, 37615, or to Donna Hanon, 825 Earl Baxter Road, Chuckey, TN, 37641.

