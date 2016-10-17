Shirlyn A. LaPrade

Shirlyn is survived by her son, Billy Washington ; her daughter, Tina Shell ; her grandson, Shabazz Eum ; her granddaughter Ania Shell and great grandchildren Grayson and Chole Eum. She leaves behind brothers Bruce Wells, Richard Wells, Michael Wells, Tony Wells and Jeff Wells. Shirlyn was born on November 12, 1949 in Bluff City,TN. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday October 18th at West Main Street Christian Church with Rev. Jeff Douds officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with service beginning at 7:00p.m.