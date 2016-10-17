JOHNSON CITY - Dwight Dana Edwards, of Johnson City, died Monday, October 17, 2016 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Born February 3, 1955, Dwight was a native of Bakersville, North Carolina who had lived in Johnson City most of his life. He was the son of Betty Bennett Edwards and the late Dr. Floyd H. Edwards.

Dwight graduated from University High School. He loved sports, and excelled in softball and basketball. He earned his bachelors degree from ETSU and had worked as an accountant for H.T. Hackney for 26 years.

Dwight was a loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. He was truly a blessing to all who knew him. His belief in Jesus Christ and his love of the Lord was evident in his everyday life. He attended Boones Creek Christian Church and First Church of the Brethren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Wayne Woolsey.

Survivors in addition to his mother include: his wife of almost 30 years, Kimberly Edwards; sister, Elizabeth Sells and her husband Alvin; brother, Harold Edwards and his wife Redith; mother-in-law, Mrs. Wilma Woolsey; sisters-in-law, Kathy Clemmer and Tina Hemmrich; brother-in-law, George; nephews, Lance Sells, Larkin Clemmer, and Will Hemmrich; nieces, Cara Bowry (Keith), Jessica Hite (Jamey), Emily Hemmrich, Tonia Brownlee (Kirk), and Samantha Hess.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Frank P. Johnson, Dr. Stanley Hodges, Dr. Hadi El Bazouni, Dr. David Spigel, Dr. Sulleman Malik, the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Tammie Payne, and all of the family, friends, and caregivers that gave the gift of their time.

The family of Dwight Edwards will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm under the direction of Pastor Bo Deaton and Minister David Clark. A committal service is scheduled for 1 pm Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Harris Memorial Cemetery in Greeneville, TN. Please meet at the cemetery for the service. Active pallbearers are Harold Edwards, Alvin Sells, Lance Sells, Larkin Clemmer, Philip Blevins, Mickey Grant, and Jamey Hite. Honorary pallbearers will be cousins and the friends from H.T. Hackney and the Lifestyles Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Harris Memorial Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Smithson, 260 Red Hill Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Edwards family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Edwards family. (423) 282-1521