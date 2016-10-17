Carolyn Ann Babb

Survivors include her husband: Johnny Steve Babb. Two Daughters: Sherry Babb Stevens and husband Dudley, and Tina Babb English and husband Barry. Her Grandchildren: Olivia Babb Bowers & Husband Travis , Shalee Perry, Steven Perry, Jonathan Perry, Amber English, Megan English, Melissa English and Joey Strickland. Her Great Grandchildren: Arabella , Amelia and Jaxson. Her Sisters: Madeline Griffith, Edna & husband Blake Huffman, Daisy & husband Kenneth Hoilman, Vicki Poole. Her Brothers: Lee Griffith, Larry & wife Carrie Griffith, Ricky Griffith, Randy & wife Mary Griffith. Her Brothers-in-law: Bobby & wife Judy Babb, Mike & wife Elaine Babb and Rick & wife Christy Hubbard. Several nieces & nephews. Her very special friend: Marleen Carr.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Alan King and Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday will be: Travis Bowers, Carl Roberts, Dudley Stevens, Blake Huffman, Wade Hoilman, Ryan Hoilman and David Babb. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. April Edwards, her care givers and the 5300 Wing at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Babb family