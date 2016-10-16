Mr. Herman Orville Parker

Mr. Parker was a proud and decorated veteran of WWII having joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1940. Shortly after he enlisted, the guard was called to serve with the Army’s 30th Infantry Division, 117th Infantry Regiment in the European Theatre. The division earned many accolades including being named the #1 Infantry Division in the European Theatre by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mr. Parker served his division and his country in the Battle of Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge and the Ardennes-Alsace Offensive. He was part of the campaigns of Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe and was a recipient of numerous medals and honors, including the Ardennes Campaign Medal, Alsdorf Distinguished Unit Badge, Belgian Fourragere, two Bronze Stars, the Central Europe Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Normandy Campaign Medal, the Rhineland Campaign Medal, the Siegfried Distinguished Unit Badge and an Oak Leaf Cluster.

Mr. Parker returned to Elizabethton after the war and built a life with his wife and family. He worked as a truck driver for TVA and Beaunit Mills and eventually retired from American Air Filter. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church who loved God, his family and his country. He was a very honorable man and could always be called on to help others. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Linda Dunlap and her husband, Steve, Elizabethton; a son, Clarence, “C.W.” Parker and his wife, Dawn, Johnson City; four grandchildren, Todd Dunlap and his wife, Billi, Erwin; Grant Parker and his wife, Megan, Houston, TX; Eric Dunlap and his wife, Rachel, Elizabethton; Amy Parker Adams and her husband, Brian Pete, Johnson City; five great-grandchildren, Silas, Reese and Luke Parker, all of Houston, TX; Emily Dunlap and Parker Dunlap, both of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews including a very close niece, Jennifer McClam and her husband, Brad, also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Parker will be conducted on Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Mr. Michael Klaus, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from Noon – 2:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service.

The interment service will follow the funeral service on Wednesday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Clarence Parker, Grant Parker, Steve Dunlap, Todd Dunlap, Eric Dunlap, Brian Pete Adams and Brad McClam. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Gouge, Bob Lipford and the Men’s Sunday School of Calvary Baptist Church. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard and Mr. David Batchelder, bugler.

The family would like to extend a very special and sincere thank you to Avalon Hospice, Carmen Baker, Mary Phillips and especially Chris Croteau for the love, support and care shown to Mr. Parker and the family during his illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to, Honor Flight, Inc. Attn: Diane Gresse, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.

