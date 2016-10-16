GRAY - Cathy Johnson, 65, of Gray, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Wellmont Hospice House, Bristol, TN. She was born July 5, 1951 in Kingsport to the late Clarence and Evelyn Taylor Brickey.

Cathy was a loving, giving and committed wife, mother and grandmother who had a strong bond with her daughters. She was a devout Christian who was always willing to share her testimony of God’s mercy and grace. Cathy was instrumental in starting a Bible study group in Johnson City thirty years ago and it still meets today. She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church, Kingsport.

Cathy loved animals and enjoyed family trips to Carolina Beach, NC. Her favorite season of the year was Christmas and she always enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She was a Hope House volunteer, participated in Relay for Life and was actively involved in Operation Christmas Child.

She fought hard during her long battle with cancer and never complained always trusting the Lord to provide her with strength to face each new day.

Cathy earned her B.S. Degree in Medical Social Work from East Tennessee State University and was employed at I TT in Gray, TN for twelve years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of forty-two years, J. Craig Johnson; daughters, Leah Johnson Taylor and husband, Jon and Kelly Johnson; grandsons, Lukas and Nickolas Taylor; sisters, Carolyn Brickey Imler, Janey Brickey Lane and Shirley Brickey Brooks; brother, Jason Brickey; several uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Monday, October 17, 2016 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be under the direction of Traci Taylor.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN. Serving as pallbearers, Jessie Gross, Jon Taylor, Don Crowe, Mike Lowe, Mike Johnson, Ray Pritt and Bob McKenzie.

Family and friends attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 12:00 pm Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Cathy’s honor to, Wellmont Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620 or The Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37602.

The care of Cathy Johnson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, Kingsport.