Carolyn D. Wise Davis

She is survived by her husband, Ted J. Davis of Unicoi; a son, Richard J. Davis and a daughter, Cydni D. Davis both of Unicoi; five grandsons, Josh L. Wilcox, Jake S. Wilcox and R. Hunter Davis all of Knoxville, Michael W. Carnahan Jr. and Elijah J. Davis both of Unicoi; two granddaughters, Michaela C. Carnahan of Erwin and Madison P. Davis of Unicoi; a brother, Richard C. Wise and wife, Pam; a sister, Kathy Wright and husband, Charles Jr.; Great-Grandchildren, Lillian Wilcox, Camden Wilcox, Bryar Wilcox and Kailynn Barnes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Carolyn will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Richard Smith and Rev. Richard Wise officiating. Special music will be provided by Barbara Smith. Active pallbearers will be Ridge Hunter Davis, Jacob Ferguson, Jacob Wilcox, Michael Carnahan Sr., Michael Carnahan Jr. and Brian Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be David Carnahan Jr. and Charles Wright. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at Appalachian Funeral Home Wednesday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Tuesday, October 18, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245