Arizona Tolliver

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of over 70 years, E. B. Tolliver of the home; two sons, David Tolliver and his wife Judy of Maryville, TN and Johnny Tolliver and his wife Janey of Knoxville, TN; one daughter, Lee Ann Adkins and her husband Jeff of Abingdon, VA; six grandchildren, Mark Tolliver (Katy), Karen Wade (Brandon), Rebekah Ison (Brandon), Kevin Tolliver, Chelsea Tolliver and Andrew Adkins; and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to David and Susie Williams, and Debbie and Bobby McNeill, and Jerri Surber and her team for the loving care given to Mrs. Tolliver.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. James Cambron officiating. A Committal Service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:20am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be given in lieu of flowers to Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.

