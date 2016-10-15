Warner Hagen Cleek, Jr.

Warner was born in Lynchburg, VA on August 28, 1931, the son of the late Warner Hagen Cleek, and Sophie Myrtle (Albright) Cleek. He was a 1950 graduate of Sullivan High School, Kingsport, TN, and in July 1950, he joined the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force for 20 years being stationed in England where he was a specialist on the first operational jet bomber in the USAF, the B-45 Tornado. Later, he serviced AIR FORCE ONE when Kennedy and Johnson was president. He also served in Phan Rang, Vietnam. After leaving the USAF, he attended East Tennessee State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (Magna Cum Laude), and a Master of Arts degree in Industrial Technology. He and his family moved to Harford County, MD, and later to Cecil County, MD, where he taught Industrial Technology for the Harford County, MD, Board of Education for 19 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Marie, traveled in an RV throughout the United States for 18 months before coming home to East Tennessee. For many years, they traveled to Tampa, Florida, for six months of the year and made many friends. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf, and was very proud of his two holes-in-one he made.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles A. Cleek and James F. Cleek. Surviving are his wife, Marie, of Johnson City, TN; sons, Brian Weston Flint and wife, Stacy, of Chesterfield, MO, and Warner Hagen Cleek III and wife, Lyndsey, of Keller, TX; sister, Nobeleen Salyers and husband, Donnie, of Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, JoAnn Cleek, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother-in-law, Charles Lamar Rains and wife, Martha, of Ooltewah, TN; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Ann Horton and husband, Jim, of Hixson, TN, and Melba Jeanette Kuba and husband, Jim, of Bridgewater, NJ; and five grandchildren, Carson Weston Flint, of Orlando, FL, Cheyenne Rain Flint and Savannah Rain Flint, and their mother, Paula Vroon Flint, of Nashville, TN, and Mary Trammell Cleek and McKensey Marie Cleek, of Keller, TX; and many nieces and nephews who were all cherished.

Per Mr. Cleek’s request, there will be no services and his remains will be cremated.

