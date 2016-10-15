Sarah “Sally” Ferrell Morgan

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Joseph “Joe” Shipley Morgan of the home; one sister, Anna Belle Ferrell Edward of Cumming, GA; several nieces and nephews; Godson, Joel Ellis and his wife Cathy of Tampa, FL; and special family friend, Valerie and Samuel Stephens of West Palm Beach, FL.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Monday, October 17, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services from 12:00PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00PM with Dr. Mark Gooden officiating. A Committal Service will be held immediately following at Mountain Home National Cemetery. A reception will be held at 3:00PM at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church after the committal service.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.