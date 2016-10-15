Mrs. Jeanette Shults Slagle

Mrs. Slagle was a native of Cock County and the daughter of the late Beed and Eula Brown Shults.

For many years, she managed the estate of Dr. Weaver, and volunteered at Johnson City VA Sewing Department.

She was a long time member of Berea Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, Tony Slagle and Michael Slagle, one daughter Helen Henley, four grandchildren, one great grand- daughter and one great grandson; two brothers, Jay and Earl Shults, two sisters Shirley Clark and Gail Nations.

Funeral services for Mrs. Slagle will be Monday October 17, 2016 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Stout officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Tuesday October 18, 2016 11:00AM at Roselawn Cemetery, everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis Tennessee, 38105

Condolences may be sent to the Slagle family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821