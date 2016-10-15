Mrs. Dorothy M. Shepson

Mrs. Shepson was retired and had worked as an accountant and in that capacity served for three years in the Philippines with The Christian and Missionary Alliance. She was a charter member of the Elizabethton Alliance Church and she loved to crochet and work puzzles. Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Patricia Ann Peters and her husband, Lee, Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Richard Nolan Peters, Elizabethton; Cynthia L. Thomas, and her husband, Richard, Apalachin, NY; Pamela Burgo, and her husband, Peter, Colorado Springs, CO; six great-grandchildren, Nathan M. Burgo, Jonathan L. Burgo, Hannah P. Burgo, Emma L. Burgo, Joshua R. Thomas, and Rachel L. Thomas.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Shepson will be conducted on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Rev. Luis O'Bourke officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service. The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 2:30 PM, in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The Great Commission Fund, https://secure.cmalliance.org/give/.

The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Mountain States Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Shepson and to the family during her illness. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

