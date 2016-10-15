Mary Greene Fields

Mrs. Fields was a loving wife and mother who loved to crochet. She was an amazing cook with an incredible recipe for apple butter, and a wonderful caregiver with a servant’s heart. She was a member of Restoration Church in Bristol, TN.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of eight and a half years, Rev. Todd Fields, of the home; two sons, Jonathan “Chris” Campbell and his wife, Kimberly, Elizabethton; Colby “C.J.” Jordan Campbell and his wife, Megan, Johnson City; and a brother, Bill Greene and his wife, Robyn, Old Hickory, TN. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Fields will be conducted on Monday, October 17, 2016 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Pastor Howard Ketron officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Bill Greene, soloist. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday prior to the service.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society, C/O Lou Cooter, 415 Washington Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Leannie Bun for her love and care.

