In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Hall, daughter, Jeanie Hall Blevins, sister, Janet Hall, brother, David Hall.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps Bomber Squadrons during WWII. John was a Christian man of the Episcopal faith. He was always a gentleman, never met a stranger, and always enjoyed a good story. John retired from Burroughs Corporation (Unisys) in 1978 after thirty years of service. He enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, and most of all spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish John’s memory include his daughters and son-in-law: Margaret Hall Wagner, of Knoxville, TN, Carol and Alan Blankenship, of Madisonville, TN; son and daughter-in-law, John W. Hall, Jr. and Pam Hall, of Gray, TN, seven grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, special sisters-in-law: Janny Hall, of Minnesota, and Jean Breen, of Memphis; very special friend, Caroline Lockett, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, October 22, 2016 from 1:00 PM until a Celebration of John’s Life at 2:00 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Johnson City with Father Hal Hutchinson and Reverend Michael Lester officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2016 at 10:45 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to either St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan Street Johnson City TN 37601 or to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church 201 E. Market Street Johnson City TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hall family during this difficult time.