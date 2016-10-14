Raymond Blair Pennington

Mr. Pennington was born in Green Cove, VA to the late Noah & Lallie Moran Pennington and was preceded in death by his wife Carrie Anderson Pennington, his brothers, Dayton, Delmer, Earl, Earnest, Paul & Russell, his sisters, Denton Gentry & Viola Price. He was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and was retired from Virginia House Furniture. Mr. Pennington was a WW II Veteran having served in the Us. Army. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was in the 323 Artillery Battalion during the Battle of the Bulge and served in Normandy, Northern France & Rhineland. Mr. Pennington was a life member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667.

He is survived by his daughter & son in law, Donna & Joseph Eades, his sister Danish Trivett Shumate, his sisters in law, Mary Sue Pennington, Dollie Cullop & Silviegene Cannella, several nieces & nephews, special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Cook & Curtis Goins, his Hardee’s breakfast gang and Preacher Mike Sage.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm Sunday October 16, 2016 at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 - 3:00 prior to services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the building fund at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 21311.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley’s Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.