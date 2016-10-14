Eugene “Gene” Davis, 89, went to his heavenly home on October 13, 2016 after a valiant battle with various long-term illnesses. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Gene was born to Lonnie and Nora Davis, one of eight children. Gene lived in Elizabethton and retired from North American Rayon Plant. He surrendered his life to Christ in 1958 at Hunter First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and drove the church bus for many years.

Gene was a veteran of the 526th Infantry in the United States Army. He served in the Korean War and fought in the Infamous Battle of Pork Chop Hill, which endured nineteen days in -40 degree temperatures in 1953. As a result of his heroic service in combat, Gene was disabled by frozen feet and legs, heart disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. Gene received the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal for his courage and tenacity in combat before being honorably discharged from the Army on April 21, 1954.

Gene was the revered patriarch of a large, loving, and growing family. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sara Jane Goodwin Davis; his son Wayne (Donna) Davis, daughter-in-law Patsy Stout, and step-son Larry (Dolly) Stout; his grandchildren Kim (Rob) McCollum, Stephen (Denise) Stout, Jamie (Jennifer) Stout, Hollie (Scott) Arnold, Brooke (Wilber) Meza; and his great-grandchildren (“Sputniks”) Bailey, Patience, Madison, Cole, Asher, Breyden, Lillian, and Noah; his brother Glen (Bernice) Davis, sister-in-law Peggy Davis; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Hazen Street . He is preceded in death by his first wife Merle Collins Davis; parents Lonnie and Nora Davis; son-in-law Ronnie Stout; brothers and sisters Howard Davis, Cecil Shelton, Katherine Dotson, Lona Grubb, Virginia Brooks, and Lillian Clippard.

A service to honor the life of Eugene “Gene” Davis will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Hunter First Baptist Church of Elizabethton with Dr. Dennis Deese, Rev. Wayne Davis and Rev. Ron Owens, officiating. Music will be provided by Patty Hodge and Dale Williams. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Saturday.

The committal and entombment will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park- Mausoleum of Peace with Rev. Roy Wilson and Rev. Kinley Knight, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Larry Stout, Stephen Stout, Larry Davis, Jamie Stout, Scott Arnold and Wilber Meza-Sierra. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Shupe, Rev. Dennis Wilson, Scott Rasnick, Ralph Gouge, Raymond Townsend, Kyle Gouge, Jack Shook, Tate Whittington, Lawrence Hodge, Lynn Davis and Rob McCollum.

