logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Hubert Ray Lambert

• Today at 4:28 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Hubert Ray Lambert, 89, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Mill Creek, West Virginia, he was a son of the late George & Icie Perrish Lambert. He had lived in Baltimore, Maryland before moving to Carter County. He was retired from Empire Furniture Company. Mr. Lambert served in the United States Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Ruby Mae Frye Lambert.

Survivors include his daughters: Teresa Sutphin and Seprena Lambert both of Johnson City, Charlene Crouch, Gray and Claudella Sutphin, Elizabethton. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2016 in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Sunday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lambert family.