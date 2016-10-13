Hubert Ray Lambert

Survivors include his daughters: Teresa Sutphin and Seprena Lambert both of Johnson City, Charlene Crouch, Gray and Claudella Sutphin, Elizabethton. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2016 in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Sunday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lambert family.