Godfrey D. “Jim” Cable

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Cora Alice Cable, Bertie Holloway, and Fannie Dugger and three brothers: Spencer, Howard, and Bobby Joe Cable.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gereel Aldridge Cable; two daughters, Carol Roberts of Elizabethton, and Teresa Brinkley and husband Bill of Jonesborough; three grandchildren, Erin Brinkley, Benjamin Brinkley and Whitney Roberts; sister-in-law Amy Smith; brother-in-law Garrett Aldridge and his wife Regina; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Richard Stout and Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Graveside service and interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016, at the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday are Tim Aldridge, Dennis Cable, Jimmy Cable, Kenneth Dugger, Richard Dugger, Scottie Hayes, Jerome Pate, Keith Pate, and Jack Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be: Jimmy Aldridge, Larry Crumley, Len Dugger, Steve Finney, Keith Hart, Eddie Hyder, Roy McKinney, John McCloud, Adam Menhay, Michael Nidiffer, George Smith, Josh Smith, Ned Smith, Tip Smith, D.L. Stevens, Jerry Street, Jeffery Warren, Lewis Whitehead, and members of the Carter County Cattlemen’s Association.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Fenner, Dr. Ladley, and Dr. Hackett for the excellent care Jim received.

A memorial service will be conducted by Roan Creek Masonic Lodge #679 following the funeral service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

