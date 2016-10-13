Florence Etta Morris Harrison

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband and soul mate Albert Harrison. Step-Son: Keith Harrison, Step-daughter: Audrey (John) Edney, Daughters-in-law: Kathryn Parlier of Elizabethton and Debbie Harrison of Johnson City. Her Sister: Joyce Vandeventer, Elizabethton. Grandchildren: Lynn (Rob) Honeycutt, Deborah (Dustin) Ledford, William (Kelly) Harrison, Daniel (Jessica) Harrison and BJ Wilson. Great Grandchildren: Masie Honeycutt, Dakota Ryan, Chris Wilson, Dawson Ledford, Caelyn and Gabrielle, Mykala and Ethan Harrison. Her special friends: Gene & Gail Fleenor, Paul Smith, RL Poole and Frank Richardson. Several Nieces & Nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastors Gene Fleenor and RL Poole officiating. Entombment Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Allen Phipps, Gene Murphy, David Hart, Paul Humphreys, Frank Richardson, Gary Perry, The Carter County Military Honor Guard, her church family and Dr. Jonathan Bremer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Harrison family.