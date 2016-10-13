logo
E.B. “Tom” Ford

• Today at 4:41 PM

JONESBOROUGH - E.B. “Tom” Ford, 79, of Hwy 81 North, Jonesborough passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Elbert B. Ford Sr. and Cuba Birchfield Ford. Mr. Ford was a longtime member of the Johnson City Church of God. He had been self-employed where he worked in the family flooring business. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Sam Ford; two sisters, Vonda Ruth Ford and Emma Jane Ford; also a nephew, David Ford.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Knight and husband, Allen of Jonesborough; a son, Tommy Lynn Ford and wife, Julie of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, David Ford and wife, Sylvia of Jonesborough and Larry Ford and wife, Kathy of Limestone; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Tom will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2016 in the chapel of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home with the Rev. C. Bryant Collins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ford family. 423-928-2245