C.Vaughn Leslie, Jr.

He began his career as a claims adjuster with Crawford & Company. In 1977, he started his own business, Appalachian Claims Service, in Knoxville. ACS grew to have offices from the Tri-Cities to Memphis. Vaughn was still active in the company at the time of his death and was grooming his younger son, Barrett, to be his successor. His older son, Matthew, carries on his BBQ Champion legacy and manages his property rentals.

Music has always been a part of his life, beginning with 4-H contests in elementary school, then drum major at Easley High School, and part of a traveling choir at Brevard College in NC. He started his own band at ETSU, C. Vaughn Leslie & the Sleepless Knights, as well as a youth night club, The Burning Giraffe. After a few years of only promoting bands and R&B artists, he was encouraged to join with other 60’s R&B lovers to create the band “Boys Night Out”, which has been very popular in the East Tennessee area for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Elizabeth Leslie. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Perry) Leslie; sons, Matthew V. Leslie, and Barrett A. Leslie; siblings Mary Leslie Orr of Greenville, SC, Henry Leslie of Piedmont, SC, Jay Wallace Leslie and wife Jean of Gainesville, GA and Shirley Leslie Hood of Columbia, SC.; many nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friend, James A. Lesley, his wife Judy and family; staff and clients of Appalachian Claims Service and many friends in the claims and insurance business.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Margaret Blanchard officiating. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Leslie, Barrett Leslie, Jay Leslie, Brian Hood, Cody Orr, Jay Lesley, Michael O’Conner and Will Kaiser.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Barnabas Church, 807 E. Ellis St., Jefferson City 37760 or the ISHA Foundation, www.ishafoundation.net.