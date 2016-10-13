Barbara Ann Bailey

She retired from Hurd Lock Manufacturing, Inc. after 40 years of service.

She was a life-long member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, where she played the piano at an early age and was the church organist for over 60 years.

She had many loving friends and fellow church members.

Survivors include three nephews: Danny Bailey and Ginger Winston, Jimmy and Patti Bailey, and Eddie Bailey, all of the South Central Community; several great nieces and great nephews; and a special friend: Frostie Dunbar.

She was the daughter of the late Sanford and Edith Broyles Bailey and was preceded in death by two brothers: Ray Bailey and Sanford Bailey, Jr.; and a niece: Angie Bailey.

The family will receive friends from 2pm-4pm Sunday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm at the church with Rev. Brandon Broyles, Rev. John Buchanan, and Rev. Terry Bailey officiating.

Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Seth Bailey, Tanner Bailey, Jeffrey Bailey, Ronnie Broyles, Russell Saults, and Joe Armstrong.

Honorary pallbearers are the deacons and trustees of Liberty FWB Church, Randy Bailey, James Masters, Carl Duncan, Harmon Mathes, Leo Mathes, Kendall Mathes, and Todd Bailey.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.