Brunner Wesley “B.W.” Brookshear, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife of 65 years: Peggy Sue Brookshear, of Erwin; Daughters: Connie Williamson and husband Bernie, of Johnson City; Lee Ann Evely and husband Bubba, of Erwin; Tammy Harless and husband Phil, of Knoxville; Sister: Susie Dearman, Orum, UT; Grandsons: Eric Williamson and wife Sarah; Adam Williamson and wife Leslie; Ben Evely and wife Whitney; Thomas Evely and wife Lesley; Brandon Harless and wife Catie; Jordan Harless; Great-Grandchildren: Aidyn, Brett, and Caroline Evely and Faith Williamson; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of B.W. Brookshear in a funeral service to be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Minister Robert Bess and Minister Ben Evely will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Dr. John Owston. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until service time on Saturday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at the mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 11:00 AM on Saturday to go in procession. Active pallbearers will be Eric Williamson, Adam Williamson, Ben Evely, Thomas Evely, Brandon Harless and Jordan Harless.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Children’s Playground Fund at Love Chapel Christian Church, 1415 Love Station Road, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Brunner Wesley “B.W.” Brookshear, Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.