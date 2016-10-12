Thomas F. (Tom) Jones

Mr. Jones was born in Washington County, son of the late James Benjamin and Callie D. Smith Jones. He was also proceeded in death by his first wife of 52 years, June Jones; sisters Elizabeth R. Shell, Violet B. Fogg, and brothers Ira E. Jones, James B. Jones, Jr. and Paul J. Jones.

Mr. Jones was a Christian and a life time member of Seviers United Methodist Church.

He was a Mason, a charter member of the Lamar Ruritan, and a volunteer with the rescue squad.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of seventeen years, Joan F. Jones, Jonesborough; children, Tommie Sue Tittle (Billy), Jonesborough and Frank Jones, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Billy Tittle, Jonesborough, Stephanie Barnett (Richard), Erwin, Matthew (Leslie) Tittle, Jonesborough, Casey N. Jones, Greeneville; great-grandchildren Levi and Landon Stover, and Nolan and Nathan Tittle; a brother, J. W. Jones, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 13, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Brian James Griffith and Brother Glen Mitchell Griffith officiating. Graveside services will follow at Seviers Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family expresses special thanks to Four Oaks Nursing Home and staff for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seviers United Methodist Church, 951 Highway 81 South, Jonesborough 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Jones family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821