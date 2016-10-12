Rosa Delilah Story

Everyone knew her as Delilah. Born on March 4, 1930, she lived her entire life in the mountains of East Tennessee in the home place built by her grandfather. Delilah retired from Leon Fernbach, where she worked for over forty six years. She enjoyed reading the Bible, growing flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Paris Earl Story and Mable Slagle Story.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of twenty six years, Al Amor, brothers, Ollie and Blaine Story, sisters, Gladys Nadeau and Beulah Evans.

Delilah is survived by her brother, Paris J. Story and his wife, Judy, and many special nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

At her request, Delilah will be laid to rest at Union Christian Church Cemetery, 3639 Cherokee Rd, Jonesborough, TN with a quiet Memorial Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2016 with Mr. Palmer Bennett, Minister officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Story family during this difficult time.