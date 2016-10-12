Mrs. Mary Bingham Morrell Manning

Mrs. Manning was a native of Elizabethton, daughter of the late James Hoyle Bingham, Minister of West Side Christian Church, Elizabethton and Verna Wilson Bingham. In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her first husband, Joseph “Bill” Morrell, who lost his life in World War II; her second husband, John Manning; brother, Hoyle Bingham; sisters Laura Lee Manning and Ethel Clark.

She was an active member of Boones Creek Christian Church

She was known by her family and many friends as “Biscotti Mary” and was quite famous for her “Aunt Mary’s Rolls” which she generously shared with many. She enjoyed sewing, baking for others, and traveling with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Emma Jean Lowery; a sister-in-law, Maria Bingham; and many nieces and nephews who knew her as their “second” mother.

Her Celebration of Life will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2016 in the sanctuary of Boones Creek Christian Church, with her nephew, Minister David Clark officiating.

A private burial will follow at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Manning family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821