Mrs. Charlotte Cross Kilby

Mrs. Kilby was born in Washington County, daughter of the late John Albert and Alma Carroway Cross. She was also proceeded in death by a daughter, Terry Casteel and brothers Jerry Cross and Johnny Cross. Mrs. Kilby was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She will be remembered as a gentle soul who was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Kilby; daughters, Twyla Miller, Arnella Puckett, and Reta Harrison; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Sizemore, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Brian Nuff officiating.

Graveside services will be Saturday, October 15, 2016, 1:00 PM at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City. Pallbearers will be Gary Miller, Josh Cole, Gary Douglas, Cory Puckett, Jerry Douglas, and Tim Hart.

Condolences may be sent to the Kilby family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

