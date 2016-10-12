Mrs. Carlene Kyker

Mrs. Kyker was a native of Washington County and daughter of the late Carl and Helen Vines Kearney, she was also preceded in death by her husband Gene Kyker.

Carlene was a member of Grace Brethren Church and had retired from Johnson City Medical Center.

Survivors include a daughter Cindy Bolton, son Rick Kyker and wife Tonya, two grandsons, Joseph Kyker, Jason Kyker and wife Angelique; great grandchildren, Summer Kyker, Sean Kyker and Noah Kyker; one sister Jean Keefauver, one brother Carl Kearney, Jr; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be Friday October 14, 2016 4:00 PM at Grace Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Dave Blevins officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online to the Kyker family at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821