Mr. Randall Matheson

Mr. Matheson was born in Washington County, son of the late Daniel Lawrence and Patricia Faye Hilbert Matheson.

Randall had a deep conviction of faith in God and His saving grace. He tried to live his life daily based on that faith.

He was a simple man who wanted to live a simple life. He didn’t belong to a lot of organizations; he didn’t want to be in or in front of a crowd. He really wouldn’t have wanted this either—saying that, people who knew him would already know this. But what he did want is to have his friends and family near him and to always help them by whatever means he could. He might mow your yard, rake your leaves, plow your garden, help retrieve or fix your car, let you borrow any tool he had, or give construction advice. It brought him great joy when he could help someone. He saw his construction business as a way to help people have homes for building families.

Family always came before self for Randall. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, preferably beside a creek in the mountains with the jeep top off. Spending time with and being part of the lives of his children meant the world to him. All he asked of them was to try their hardest and do the best they could at everything they endeavored to do. They’ve strived their whole lives and will continue to do everything they can to make him proud. He thought never of himself, but only of his neighbors, friends, family, parents, wife, children, and God. There are no words to express the loss, only comfort in faith of God.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane Garside Matheson; daughter, Rachel Collette (husband Kevin); son David Matheson; grandson Oliver Collette; brother, Dan Matheson (wife Sandy); and nephews Andrew and Aaron Matheson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00–8:00 PM, Thursday, October 13, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Dr. Mark Herrod and Chaplain Richard Willis officiating.

Graveside arrangements will be announced. Pallbearers will be David Matheson, Kevin Collette, Dan Matheson, Sal Cicirello, Ken Tester, Dan Edwards, David Munpower, and Randy Dykes.

Condolences may be sent to the Matheson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821