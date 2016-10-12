Minnie Geraldine Barrett

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Barrett; two daughters, Lisa Willingham and Linda Joyner; granddaughter, Angela Jones; great granddaughter, Hannah Gallimore; and two sisters, Hazel Whaley and Ruby Simms.

She is survived by her son, John Barrett and wife, Fay; sister, Jean Jackson and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Wendy Rhines and husband, Kenneth, Mark Jones and wife, Stacey, and Ashley Willingham; great grandchildren, Cassidy Guinn and husband, Andy, Dakota Gallimore, Mark Jones II, Matthew Jones and Samantha Gent; great great grandchildren, Ashlyn Tester, Kynslie Jones and Jordan Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2016 at Buffalo Christian Church. A funeral service for Mrs. Barrett will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the church with Pastor Mark Jones officiating.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Barrett. You may visit trinitymemorialcenters.com if you wish to leave a message of condolence or send flowers to the family.