Marsha Milhorn

GRAY - Marsha Milhorn, age 49 of Gray, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016. She was a native of Wisconsin. She leaves behind her husband, Rick Milhorn; two daughters, Rebecca and Bonnie Milhorn, all of Gray. The family will receive friends Friday, October 14, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Gray Funeral Home is proud to be serving the family of Marsha Milhorn. www.grayfuneralhome.net