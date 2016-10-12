Julia Miller Goff

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goff is preceded in death by her sister, Caroline Miller Long Godsey.

Survivors include her husband, Teddy Goff, Hampton; son, Dustin Goff, Hampton; sister, Dianah L. Miller Cox and husband Don, Johnson City; nephew, Fred E. Long, Jonesborough; niece, Denise Long, Manville, TX. She also leaves behind her precious little fur baby, her dog Cammi.

The funeral service for Mrs. Goff will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, October 15, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 until 1:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. It was the wishes of Mrs. Goff to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Goff to Hampton Christian Church, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton, TN 37658. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Goff family. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN (423) 928)-6111