James "Jim" Thomas

• Today at 3:07 PM

JOHNSON CITY - James "Jim" Thomas, age, 55, 300 Arroyo Drive, Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, Octob er 11, 2016 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and a son of the late Bruce and Eleanor Harris Thomas. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from ETSU. He previously worked at RGIS as an inventory auditor, Siemens as an electronic board assembler and at Johnson City Medical Center as a PBX operator. Jim was a caregiver for his mother three years prior to her death on October 11, 2015.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, one brother, Bruce David Thomas; one sister, Susan Thomas Goodwin, both of Johnson City; one niece, Kayla Elizabeth Thomas; one nephew, Chase Jordan Silvers.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. on Friday, October 14, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler during the visitation. A graveside service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Reverend Bryant Collins will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chase Silvers and Deacons of Mountain View Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jim to the Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660.

