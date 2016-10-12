Godfrey D. “Jim” Cable

The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Richard Stout and Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Complete arrangement will be in Friday’s paper.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Cable family