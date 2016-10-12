Frederick Kenton Farr

He was born in Pickens County, South Carolina and moved to Watauga in 1940. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1949. Mr. Farr earned his Eagle Scout and was a Boy Scout Leader. He retired as the Maintenance Supervisor from Modern Forge.

Mr. Farr was an active citizen of Watauga holding many positions in the city government. He was instrumental in incorporating the city. He was a volunteer EMT and fireman. A proud veteran, Mr. Farr served in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard.

He was a dedicated member of Sims Hill Christian Church and served as an Elder for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Nancy Smalling Farr, two sons and daughters-in- law; Kenton and Susie Farr, Jeff and Cheryl Farr; and three daughters and sons- in-law; Debbie and Ronnie Reeser, Karen and Buster Hodge, and Becky and Luther Livingston; eleven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Byars and Velma Waldrop Farr and brothers Roy Farr and O.C. Farr.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton, Tennessee. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Military Honors by the Carter County Honor Guard. The procession will leave Memorial Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Bret Jones will officiate. Grandsons and sons-in-law will be pallbearers. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 am Friday to go to the cemetery.

Special “Thank You” to Home Health Care, Mountain States Hospice and Dr. Amy Proffitt and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sims Hill Christian Church Youth Program, 206 Sims Hill Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.

