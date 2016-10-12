Dimple Margaret Calhoun Stine departed this world on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, after a lengthy illness. She was greatly loved and will be missed. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Sparks Calhoun. Dimple was a woman of great faith and was an active member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of the choir and was also actively involved in Awana and the children's ministry. Dimple worked at ITT-North Electric for some time but her passion was baking, gardening, ceramics and knitting. In addition to her parents, Dimple was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Calhoun, Fred Calhoun, Audie Calhoun, and Harlan Calhoun; and two sisters, Mildred McCall, and Lois Pennington.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 30 years and caregiver, Donald E. Stine, Sr.; a stepson Edward Stine and his wife Janice; a daughter Sherry Hill; and a son Terry Hill, all of whom she greatly loved. The joy of her heart was her beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Stine) Hicks and her husband Jason, Adam Stine, Nathan Stine, and Abigail Stine; and one newborn great-grandchild, McKenna Hicks.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, October 13, 2016 at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm with Pastor Roy Yelton officiating. A Committal Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, October 14, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Attendees are asked to gather at the funeral home by 12:15pm to follow in procession.

Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423.610.7171) is honored to serve the Stine family