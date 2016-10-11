Penelope "Penny" Lynn Sewell

JOHNSON CITY - Penelope "Penny" Lynn Sewell, 47 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2016. Penny is survived by her Life Partner Eric Arwood, Mimi's Little Bird, granddaughter Ciara Mayberry, and her loving cat Sushi of the home. She leaves behind her parents Thomas & Dorinda Wood of Johnson City along with her four children Akira Sewell of Johnson City, Kyle Sewell and his wife (Penny's "Partner in Crime") Staci, of Burns, TN, Cody Tynes of Burns, TN and Brittany Tynes of Shelbyville, TN. Penny was blessed with nine grandchildren that she loved to spoil: Ciara Mayberry, Hailey Drake, Kenneth Drake, Hailey Sewell, Emma Tynes, Kyler Sewell, Jackson Bissinger, Vivian Bissinger and Lille Sewell. Penny had a rewarding career in the medical, surgical field both in Nashville and the Tri Cities and will be remembered for her compassion and superior skills. All that had the pleasure of knowing Penny will fondly remember her selflessness, kind heart and genuine giving spirit! The family would like to give a special thanks to the Oncology, hospital & hospice associates for their compassionate care of Penny. A Celebration of Penny's Life will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 2:00PM at Bread Of Life Fellowship Church (2308 Watauga Rd, Johnson City) Memorial donations can be made to Good Samaritan Ministries of Johnson City or the Humane Society of Washington County. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.