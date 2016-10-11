Mr. Steven Joseph Bettis

Mr. Bettis was a native of Fort Monroe, Virginia and the son of the late Myrtle Barlow Cure, Steven was also preceded in death by two brothers Jackie Bettis and Buster Parker.

Mr. Bettis was a member of Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Steven enjoyed fishing, watching little league baseball, scuba diving, water skiing, cooking and he owned and operated three local restaurants, Cherokee Family Restaurant, End of the Road Family Restaurant and Steve’s Family Resaurant.

Mr. Bettis was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired truck driver.

Survivors include his wife Judy Adams Bettis; one son Steven Bettis; one daughter Tracy Slater; two sisters Rosa Lee Russell and Dottie Surrency; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Bettis will be Friday October 14, 2016 12:30PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Montgomery officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 11:30 -12:30 prior to the service. Graveside will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery, pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Bettis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821