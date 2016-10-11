Dr. Michael Clark Robinson, PhD

HURST, TX - Dr. Michael Clark Robinson, PhD, 74, of Hurst, TX passed away on Sept. 19, 2016. Born Jan.30, 1942 to the late John Henry and Maxine Clark Robinson, he was a native Texan but had spent many years in Europe, graduating from high school in Madrid, Spain. He had multiple degrees from Texas A&M University, North Texas State University and Texas Christian University. Dr. Robinson was a professor at Tarlton Jr. College and Texas Christian University and was proud to have taught at Shannon Learning Center, helping at-risk youth complete their education successfully. He was especially pleased to have acted as a forensic consultant for local law enforcement in his community as well as the Texas Rangers. Dr. Robinson was an active member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Ft. Worth. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Helen Robinson; a daughter, Lori Grode, her husband Bob and three grandchildren, of Auburndale, FL; a sister, Nancy Honeycutt and husband Mickey, of Johnson City, TN; a brother, Lt. Col. (Ret.) John T. Robinson and wife Dianne, of Cleveland, OH; an “adopted brother”, Howard VanCleave and wife Heidi, of Ft. Worth and many nephews and nieces.