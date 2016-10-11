Carolyn "Connie" Rogers

FORT MYERS, FL - Carolyn "Connie" Rogers, 86 passed away September 28 at Calusa Harbour skilled nursing facility in Fort Myers Florida. She was the daughter of Lorna and Eugene Kelsheimer of Bradenton FL. She graduated from The University of Florida and taught school in Johnson City, TN for 32 years. Surviving is her husband of 65 years F. King Rogers, Fort Myers, FL, her sister, Kay Kirk, North Fort Myers, Fl. Bill Rogers, son, Colonial Heights, TN, Jim Rogers, son, Colonial Heights, Lyn Metasavage, daughter, Piney Flats, TN. Grandchildren, Paige Rogers, Tyler Rogers, Katie Metasavage. Hodges Funeral Home in Fort Myers Florida had the viewing for immediate family.